/Huge win for Tamil cinema: CM Vijay greenlights 5 shows a day for new movie releases

In a major policy shift that is set to delight both theatre owners and movie buffs, newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister S Joseph Vijay has granted permission for all cinema halls across the state to screen five shows per day for newly released Tamil films.

The significant policy update comes after a meeting on May 16, 2026, where key representatives and stakeholders of the Tamil film industry met with the Chief Minister to submit a list of grievances and demands. During the meeting, one of the major requests was the relaxation of screening limits to help maximise revenue during a movie's opening week.

What were the rules before?

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Previously, under Rule 14-A of the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Rules, 1957, theatres were strictly limited to four shows a day. Extra special shows were heavily regulated and required explicit, case-by-case approval from local District Collectors or city Police Commissioners.

Responding to the industry's appeals, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced a formal amendment to the decades-old regulation rules. Moving forward, theatres can automatically screen five shows daily for the first seven days following a new Tamil film's release. Additionally, the five-show-per-day allowance will permanently apply to all Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, and local festival days.

To cut down on bureaucratic red tape, Chief Minister Vijay has also ordered that theatre owners are completely exempt from seeking separate government or licensing permits to run these additional screenings during the stipulated dates.

The announcement arrives on the heels of the box-office success of the film Karuppu (starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan), which recently received high praise from Vijay, signalling strong state support for the growth and recovery of the regional cinematic economy. Vijay had even allowed morning 9 am shows of the film, which features Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead.