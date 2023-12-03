House of the Dragon teaser: Season 2 will be the fight between fire & blood

The fight for the throne continues! The first teaser of anticipated season 2 of House of the Dragon is here, and it is full of bloodshed, war, and dragons.

On Saturday, the trailer was unveiled at the CCXP23 panel in São Paulo, Brazil. The teaser takes us back into the intense world of Targaryen, where all the fight is now for the succession of the throne after the death of King Viserys. “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” Rhaenys Targaryen says in the teaser.

She adds, “And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

Based on George RR Martin’s hit book Fire & Blood, House of Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen. In the teaser, we got a glimpse of battle, conspiracies, friends turning to foes, and a lot more.

Watch the teaser here:

Just a day before the teaser was released, the makers dropped the posters.

The season two cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

House of Dragons tells us the story of Westeros, 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. No release date has been unveiled for season 2 yet.

Season 1 of the show was a huge hit and earned positive reviews from the audience and critics alike.