/Homebound cinematographer Pratik Shah breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations; issues public apology

Almost a year after filmmaker Abhinav Singh called out cinematographer Pratik Shah for emotional abuse and sexually harassing women, Shah has come forward and issued a public apology for his remorseful actions. His statement has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Homebound DOP Pratik Shah issues public apology

In May 2025, filmmaker Abhinav Singh took to social media to warn his female friends about Shah, citing allegations of his emotional abuse and manipulative behaviour. Recently, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Shah expressed remorse and issued a public apology addressing the online scrutiny he has faced.

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He said, "I want to address the online allegations made against me last year. I am deeply remorseful for the mistakes I made and the hurt that I have caused, both in my professional interactions and in my past personal relationships."

He further admits that his actions were self-centred and wrong. Shah stated, "Looking back, I recognise that I allowed the increasing attention and growth of my career to cloud my judgment, leading to actions that were self-centred and wrong. I operated out of insecurity and a misguided yearning for validation, and I regret that I did not stop to consider the power I wielded as a person of privilege and influence."

He also added to his saying that he "soon realised that arguing details did not change the reality of my mistakes. The breakdown of my reputation and relationships was the direct result of my own poor choices, and I take full responsibility for the shame and pain I brought upon my family, friends, and collaborators."

What was the controversy?

In 2025, Pratik Shah faced a major sexual misconduct controversy after filmmaker Abhinav Singh publicly accused him of emotional abuse and manipulation, citing testimonies from over 20 women.

Abhinav's follow up post Photograph: (X)

Pratik Shah Photograph: (X)

As a result, Shah was reportedly dropped from Vikramaditya Motwane’s biopic on Sourav Ganguly and the YRF's series Akka. Amid widespread allegations, director Neeraj Ghaywan omitted his name from promotional materials for their film Homebound.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions responded

The widely discussed allegations led Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to come forward and issue a statement addressing the sexual assault accusations.

The studio released a statement, clarifying that Shah was engaged only as a freelancer and no complaints were filed with their POSH committee. The post reads, “At Dharma Productions, we have a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards any individual working with us in any capacity, and we treat sexual harassment cases very seriously."