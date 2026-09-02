/Zendaya takes a break from social media, mom Claire Stoermer shares update on her 30th birthday

Zendaya turned 30 on September 1, and her mother, Claire Stoermer, marked the day with a sweet message. Her post for her daughter also revealed that the actor has seemingly stepped away from social media.

Zendaya's mother shares birthday post

Sharing a childhood picture of Zendaya dressed in a floral outfit, Stoermer wrote a heartfelt birthday message. But what caught the attention of the netizens was her acknowledgement that the actor may not come across the post because she is no longer active on social platforms.

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"happy 30th birthday to the love and light of my life!! even tho you’re not on socials anymore, and you won’t see this!! we just got off facetime!," Stoermer wrote.

Zendaya on taking breaks from social media

The actress has previously been open about her complicated relationship with social media. In an earlier conversation with InStyle, Zendaya explained "I haven't been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I get too overwhelmed with having to post things, and if I think too much about it, I'm not gonna do it. It's not worth it."

She has also discussed feeling anxious when spending too much time on social platforms. During a conversation for People, Zendaya said, “I was always a shy kid. I would find being on [social media] would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much.”

She added, “[My fans understand because they] want me to be happy and exist beyond social media.”

Zendaya's birthday post

Despite her decision to stay away from social media, she posted a birthday message for her fans on her Instagram account on September 1.

Alongside a childhood photograph, she wrote, "I can’t thank ya'll enough for making the last year of my twenties so beautiful, I have so much to be grateful for and so much to look forward to, with love as always….here's to 30!!!!!"

Before the birthday message, her most recent Instagram activity had been on July 8, when the actress shared the trailer for Dune: Part Three.

Zendaya's work front

She had a packed schedule this year. Zendaya returned as Rue Bennett in the third and final season of Euphoria after the HBO series’ extended break. She also appeared opposite Robert Pattinson in The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgli, and reunited with Pattinson for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, in which she plays Athena.

Currently, her Spider-Man: Brand New Day is running successfully in theatres, in which she stars as MJ, opposite Tom Holland.