/'You can't be funnier than Jennifer': Stephen Baldwin recalls 'awkward' reason behind his exit from Jennifer Aniston film

Hollywood actor Stephen Baldwin, 60, opened up about a shocking chapter from his career that became a hot topic of conversation among netzines. He recently alleged that he was fired from the 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection because the makers felt he was drawing too much attention with his performance.

During an episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, he described the incident as one of the most awkward experiences of his career. Baldwin stated that he had originally been cast in the film opposite Jennifer Aniston, who played the lead character, Nina Borowski.

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Stephen Baldwin on getting fired

According to him, everything appeared to be going smoothly until a producer approached him during filming with unexpected feedback. "After like the second day of shooting, after lunch, this producer comes to my trailer and goes, ‘There's a problem,'" Baldwin said looking back on the project. "I go, ‘What's up?’ He goes, ‘You can't be funnier than Jennifer.'"

Baldwin said he initially assumed someone was joking, "[I said] ‘Is this a joke? This is a comedy movie! Am I about to get punked? What do you even mean by that?'"

The actor further claimed that the production team subsequently encouraged him to tone down his performance. "They didn't say it's not working first. They just went, ‘There's a problem. Can you just say the words [and] use your instinct for your responses that you've come up with?’ And I'm now like, ‘You've just mauled my face like a f--king wolverine asking me to just numb myself.'"

An awkward memory

Baldwin described feeling creatively restricted and unsure about what had prompted the criticism. "I was wondering was it really about my good looks and was I fat? I was freaking out," he said. "I get back in there and I try not to be me,” he recalled. “They let me go. They told me I could go home and that was all cool. But that's just awkward."

He further clarified that he is not blaming Aniston for the incident. "I don't know. This isn't to shred anybody. This is just simply to say ‘Hollywood is Hollywood’," he said.

About The Object of My Affection