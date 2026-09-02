/Who is Maria Gilfillan? Rob Reiner’s son Jake Reiner marries girlfriend 8 months after parents’ deaths

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's eldest son, Jake Reiner, has married his longtime girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, in a private ceremony. The wedding reportedly happened in early August, nearly eight months after the deaths of his parents.

The couple has mostly kept their relationship private and they opted for a small ceremony attended by those close to them, as reported by TMZ.

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The wedding is making headlines because it comes at a time when the 35-year-old and his family are facing a difficult time. Rob and Michele were found dead at their Brentwood home in Los Angeles on December 14, 2025. Their younger son, Nick Reiner, was subsequently arrested and has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently in custody awaiting trial.

Who is Maria Gilfillan?

While not many details are available about Maria, her association with the Reiner family came to light when she attended the New York premiere of Things Like This with Jake in May 2025. She was also spotted with him and the Reiner family at the Los Angeles premiere of Rob Reiner’s Spinal Tap II: The End Continues in September 2025.

In October 2025, Jake offered another glimpse of their relationship on Instagram when he shared photographs from a friend’s wedding in Las Vegas. However, neither has publicly revealed when or how their relationship began.

When Jake spoke about Maria

After the deaths of his parents, in April 2026, Jake shared a Substack essay about losing his parents, in which he spoke about the relationship he shared with Maria and the bond she had formed with Rob and Michele.