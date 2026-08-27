/Jake Reiner breaks silence after brother allegedly killed parents Rob and Michele: 'Romy told me our dad was dead'

In December, the entire world was shocked by the news of producer Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner's deaths. The couple was stabbed to death by their younger son, Nick Reiner, who is currently behind bars facing murder charges. Eight months after the shocking incident, their elder son Jake Reiner has opened up about the devastating loss of his parents.

Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on Dec 14, 2025.

Jake Reiner Speaks Out 8 Months After Parents Rob and Michele’s Murders

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Eight months after the death of his parents, Reiner has spoken out for the first time since the tragedy.

Speaking with KABC-TV about his parents, he sat down for the interview where he talked about his parents' death for the first time.

“My parents had unconditional love for all three of us,” Jake said in a part of the interview that was aired on Good Morning America.

“It’s been 8 months. It feels like 8 years at the same time. And it also feels like 8 minutes,” he said. “Because every moment that I wake up, I’m reminded of my reality.”

Recalling the phone call from his sister Romy that told him about the incident, he said, ''Romy told me our dad was dead and then she said, ‘I can’t find mom,’” he said.

Nick was arrested hours after his parents were found dead. When asked if he has lost half of his family, and his brother's arrest. On this, he said,''“Yeah. I mean, he’s in jail, so ... ,”

“You know, it’s ... I physically lost my parents. And then Nick was arrested. And now it’s me and Romy,” he said.

Nick Reiner access was blocked

The interview comes days after Nick Reiner's $1.5M trust fund access was blocked. He has been denied access to money from a family trust.

In June, the 32-year-old sought court approval to obtain funds from a trust his parents established in his name in 1993.

Reiner has challenged the trustees' decision, arguing, "I did not give my consent to any Trustee of my Trust to withhold, defer, or retain my Age-30 Distribution indefinitely as ‘property of the Trust,'" he stated in court documents.

He further argued, “I have never understood anything I did (or did not do) to constitute giving the Trustee my consent to indefinitely withhold my Age-30 Distribution from me and retain it as property of the Trust even after I have asked for it, and it was not my intention to consent to that.”

Reiner has been in custody at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, and is set to return to court for a pretrial hearing on Sept 15.

