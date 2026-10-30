/What is mixed dementia? Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart was suffering from Alzheimer's and LBD

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart is no more. The actor breathed his last at his home in Los Angeles following 'a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.'

The actor left behind a huge legacy to cherish. Spanning over decades, the actor has worked in several movies, but he gained international game for his leading role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1987 to 1994, the role that he played in movie and series of the movie.

Later, he became even more popular when he played Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series.

In a statement announcing his death, the actor said,''He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter, and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all.''

''His sonorous voice and singular talent will forever be synonymous with indelible performances in every genre,'' he said.

In a statement, his rep said it was a “a brief and poignant journey with Alzheimer’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.”

While he continued to work, but the actor was battling with 'Lewy body dementia and Alzheimer's disease'' a diagnosis that the actor has not publicly shared.

What is Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Alzheimer’s disease?

The Star Trek actor was suffering from both Lewy body dementia (LBD) and Alzheimer's disease. As per reports, both are progressive brain disorders that cause dementia, but they have different causes, symptoms, and progression.

''In the most common form of mixed dementia, the abnormal protein deposits associated with Alzheimer's disease coexist with blood vessel problems linked to vascular dementia. Alzheimer's brain changes also often coexist with Lewy bodies. In some cases, a person may have brain changes linked to all three conditions — Alzheimer's disease, vascular dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies,'' as per Alzheimer's dementia.

Both conditions are related to the brain and affect its function, meaning that the person suffering from them has problems with memory and attention.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, occurring due to protein plaques that damage brain cells. Lewy body dementia is the second most common type, caused by abnormal deposits of alpha-synuclein protein called Lewy bodies. It primarily affects people over 60 and worsens over time.

There is no cure, but medications and therapies can manage symptoms.