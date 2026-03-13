/Trivia | Did you know there's only one person named 'Oscar' who has won an Oscar?

The 98th Academy Awards are around the corner, and what better time than this to look back at the decades-long history of one of the most prestigious award events, its key moments, and much more. As we turned the pages of history, we found an interesting piece of trivia.

The Oscars are touted as cinema's biggest award night, and for an actor, picking up that golden trophy is the ultimate achievement. Since the inception of the awards, several actors, directors, and writers have won the trophy. But since we are talking about trivia, did you know that in the 98 years of the awards’ history, only one man named Oscar has won the trophy?

Interestingly, Oscar Hammerstein II is the only person named Oscar to ever win the Academy. He has been nominated twice for the award, and both times he took the trophy home.

Hammerstein first won in 1942 with composer Jerome Kern for the song ''The Last Time I Saw Paris'' and snagged a second win in 1946 for ''It Might As Well Be Spring'' for the film State Fair with his longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers, with whom Hammerstein delivered a string of Broadway musical mega-hits.

He is best known for his collaborations with composer Richard Rodgers, as the duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, whose musicals include 'Oklahoma!', 'Carousel', 'South Pacific', 'The King and I', and 'The Sound of Music'.

In his career spanning 40 years, he has co-written over 850 songs, and has helped bring the American musical to new maturity by popularising musicals that focused on stories and character rather than the lighthearted entertainment that the musical had been known for beforehand.

Notably, several other individuals with the Oscar name have been nominated over the years but haven't gotten lucky as Hammer, according to the official Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences database. Sound director Oscar Lagerstrom, Oscar Homolka, Oscar Millard, and Oscar Brodney are some of the Oscars who have bagged nominations in the past.

