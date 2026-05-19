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This key Harry Potter series character exits the series - will be recast in season 2

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 19, 2026, 08:16 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 08:16 IST
This key Harry Potter series character exits the series - will be recast in season 2

Cast of Harry Potter series Photograph: (HBO)

Story highlights

Gracie's family has shared the statement on her shocking exit from the show and the character that would have been a breakthrough moment in her life.

The Harry Potter series is already missing a star. Months before the premiere of the series, child actor Gracie Cochrane, who was playing Ginny Weasley in the show, shockingly exited the role.

Gracie's family has shared the statement on her exit from the show and the character that would have been a breakthrough moment of her life.

Cochrane and her family said in a joint statement. “Her time as part of the ‘Harry Potter’ world has been truly wonderful, and she is deeply grateful to Lucy Bevan and the entire production team for creating such an unforgettable experience. Gracie is very excited about the opportunities her future holds.”

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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