/The Odyssey: Homer’s epic gets a sci-fi counterpart as Andy Serkis joins Audible project

Homer’s The Odyssey has remained one of the most enduring stories in literature, inspiring countless adaptations and retellings over the years. Now, the ancient epic is getting another fresh interpretation, this time through the lens of science fiction, with Andy Serkis lending his voice to a new Audible project.

Homer's The Odyssey takes sci-fi turnover!

Homer’s ancient epic is reportedly getting a completely different setting. Audible has announced Odysseus Rising, a new science-fiction adaptation of The Odyssey written by acclaimed novelist Adrian Tchaikovsky, with Andy Serkis set to narrate the Audible Original. The project brings one of literature’s best-known journeys into a futuristic universe, transforming Odysseus’ voyage home into an adventure that stretches across space and time.

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Andy Serkis will reportedly provide the narration for the project. The actor is particularly known for his work as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, as well as Caesar in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Serkis has also worked extensively in performance capture, voice work and filmmaking, making the Audible production another opportunity for him to explore a story primarily through sound.

All about The Odysseus Rising

Odysseus Rising is designed as more than a conventional audiobook. Audible says the production combines Tchaikovsky’s storytelling with immersive sound design and Dolby Atmos technology. The Audible Original is scheduled to become available exclusively on Audible on February 25, 2027.

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The announcement comes only months after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey brought Homer's epic to cinemas, with Matt Damon playing Odysseus. The two projects are separate adaptations and approach the ancient story in very different ways.

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