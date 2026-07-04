/The Devil Wears Prada 2 on OTT: Here's when Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's sequel starts streaming

After a successful run in theatres, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is all set to debut on OTT later this month. Starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, the sequel to the classic fashionable world of Runway magazine arrived in cinemas on May 1, 2026, and enjoyed a strong box office performance globally.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 OTT release

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is expected to begin streaming on July 29, 2026. International viewers can watch the film on Disney+ and Hulu, while audiences in India will be able to stream it on JioHotstar.

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WION review of The Devil Wears Prada 2

WION review of the film reads, "Despite the flaws, The Devil Wears Prada 2 works primarily because of its actors. They, once again, make you privy to the world of fashion, media and the complexities that come along. Of course, the first part was fresh and one of a kind and hence iconic. Expectations have doubled up since then, and perhaps that’s why the sequel isn’t as fun as one would think it to be. Yet, it manages to strike a chord, for it adapts to present times and gives a fresh perspective into the world of publishing."

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Helmed by David Frankel, the sequel to the 2006 cult classic is set nearly two decades after the events of the original film. Reuniting much of the original team, Anne Hathaway reprises her role as Andy Sachs, and Meryl Streep returns as the formidable Miranda Priestly.

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also return as Emily Charlton and Nigel Kipling, respectively.

Additionally, the sequel has other familiar and new faces, including Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux, B. J. Novak, Simone Ashley, Tracie Thoms, and Patrick Brammall.