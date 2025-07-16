Netflix has released a new poster for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The poster shows the gang racing across Hawkins on their bikes as Vecna looms ominously in the sky above. Netflix also revealed that a full-length trailer for the season will be released today. The final season of the show will be split into three parts. The first part will consist of four episodes and will stream on Netflix on November 26. The next three episodes will drop on Christmas Day, and the series finale will arrive on New Year’s Eve.

What to expect in season 5 of Stranger Things

Set in 1987, the season sees our heroes reunite to save the town of Hawkins after rifts to the Upside Down are reopened by Vecna, threatening to destroy the town. Meanwhile, the U.S. government has placed Hawkins under quarantine, forcing Eleven to go into hiding. With time running out, Will, Eleven, and the rest of their friends must unite to stop Vecna before it's too late.

day at 5:30 AM IST.

Everything you need to know about Vecna

Vecna is a powerful creature who resides in the Upside Down. However, he was once human, Henry Creel, a boy who developed dangerous psychic abilities. He used these powers to torment his family, eventually killing his mother and younger sister and driving his father to madness.

Dr Martin Brenner took an interest in Henry’s case and brought him to the Hawkins National Laboratory, where he became the first test subject. As an adult, Henry assisted Brenner with his research but secretly planned his escape. He manipulated Eleven into removing a microchip that suppressed his powers, then went on a killing spree. He was eventually banished to the Upside Down by Eleven, where he has been regaining his strength and plotting his revenge ever since.

When and where to watch season 5

The series boasts an ensemble cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will stream on November 26 at 5 PM PT, and Indian audiences can catch the show on the same