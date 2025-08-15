/Sisu Road to Revenge: Plot, release Date, and updates on the sequel to the 2022 sleeper hit

Sisu: Road to Revenge, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2022 hit Sisu, has gotten an official release date along with our first look at the upcoming brutal World War thriller. Jorma Tommila will be reprising his role, and joining in the sequel are Stephen Lang and Richard Brake. Lang will be playing the antagonist in Road to Revenge.

What is Sisu about?

Sisu is a Finnish action film written and directed by Jalmari Helander. The term Sisu means a sense of perseverance and grit. The movie is set during the end of the Second World War and follows a veteran soldier turned gold prospector, Aatami Korpi, who is on a brutal quest to take back the gold that was stolen from him by Nazi soldiers fleeing the Allies. The movie was a sleeper hit, gained a huge fan following worldwide, and grossed over $14.3 million at the box office.

What is the Plot of Sisu: Road to Revenge?

In Road to Revenge, set after the events of the first movie, Aatami returns home, where his family was brutally murdered by the Soviet Army while he was away at war, to dismantle and rebuild it somewhere else in their honour. However, his plans go awry when the commander who ordered the killing of his family returns.

Sisu: Road to Revenge Budget and Production Details

Production of Sisu: Road to Revenge began in March 2024 and finished in late 2024, and was filmed in Estonia. The sequel has a budget of $12.2 million, and the supporting cast of the film includes Einar Haraldsson, Jaakko Hutchings, Ergo Küppas, and Anton Klink.

When Will Sisu: Road to Revenge Release?

Sisu: Road to Revenge will make its premiere at the 2025 Fantastic Fest in September 2025. It will hit Finnish theatres on October 22, 2025, followed by a worldwide release on November 21.