/Randolph Mantooth, best known for Emergency, dies at 80; tributes pour in

Veteran actor Randolph Mantooth, who rose to fame after starring in 1970s medical drama Emergency!, playing the role of Johnny Gage, died at the age of 80. Remembered for his decades-long contribution to television and his advocacy for firefighters and emergency medical personnel, Mantooth leaves behind a legacy that influenced generations of viewers and first responders alike.

Randolph Mantooth's main cause of death; condolences pour in

Randolph Mantooth reportedly died on July 9 in a hospice facility in Ventura, California, following a long illness. He had been diagnosed with cancer in 2015. His family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He is survived by his wife Kristen and his siblings Donald and Tonya.

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Fans flooded the comment section mourning the demise of the veteran actor and paid their tributes. One user wrote, "Rip Randolph Mantooth."

Another user wrote, "Rest in Peace Randy Mantooth, aka Johnny Gage. He inspired a generation of us Americans to become Paramedics. His 70s hair game was unrivaled."

"Oh gosh! I remember him from the show, Emergency. He had the best hair. Randy DeRoy Mantooth, known professionally as Randolph Mantooth (September 19, 1945 – July 9, 2026), died yesterday at the age of 80. Mantooth was best known for playing paramedic John Gage on the NBC drama Emergency!, which ran from 1972 to 1979 alongside Kevin Tighe as his partner, Roy DeSoto. Discovered in New York by a Universal Studios talent agent while starring in Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Mantooth built his early resume with guest roles on Adam-12, Marcus Welby, M.D., and The Bold Ones before Emergency! made him a television star. He performed most of his own stunts and later voiced the character in the animated spinoff Emergency+4. He was a life-long supporter of firefighters, paramedics and EMT's. RIP Mantooth", wrote the third user.

All about Randolph Mantooth

Born in Sacramento on 19 September 1945, Mantooth had Cherokee and Seminole heritage on his father's side and studied at Santa Barbara City College before earning a scholarship to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He was discovered on stage there and signed to a Universal contract, beginning a career in television that would define an era.

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Randolph Mantooth’s major breakthrough was landing the iconic role of firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage on the 1970s hit series Emergency!. The groundbreaking show, which aired from 1972 to 1978, propelled him to fame and helped popularise the paramedic profession in the United States.