/'Did you like the movie?' Christopher Nolan asks Mumbai audience at The Odyssey premiere

The team of The Odyssey is in India, and they got a roaring response from the audience at The Odyssey premiere. Christopher Nolan, who has been in India twice before, has this time come back to promote his movie.

Nolan was joined by Holland, producer Emma Thompson, and Matt Damon at the theatre where the premiere was held at PVR ICON IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai.

You are the first audience to witness the movie,' the director tells the Mumbai crowd

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Thrilled to be part of the premiere, Nolan interacted with the audience as he went on to ask them whether they liked the movie or not.



“This is not the first time I've been in Mumbai. But it is the first time we have had a chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film. By the way, did you like this film?”

Joking further, he asked the audience, "Who is better, Matt or Tom?"

Both standing by his side, laughed along with him."Indeterminate. They are both fantastic. Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It's always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice. Once in Jodhpur, once in Mumbai. Every time I come here it is very special. For many years I wanted to come and launch one of our films and experience it with Indian audiences who are so enthusiastic."

Tom Holland thanks the Indian audience

Holland, who is loved across the world for playing the role of Spider-Man, is part of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Today, the actor is in Mumbai to attend the premiere of the epic.