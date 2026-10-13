/Randeep Hooda shares BTS moments from John Cena’s Matchbox The Movie | See pics

Actor Randeep Hooda recently offered fans a glimpse into the memories he made while filming his Hollywood project Matchbox The Movie. Taking to social media, the actor spoke about the experience of working with director Sam Hargrave and reconnecting with familiar faces from the team behind the Extraction films.

Randeep Hooda reminisces about Matchbox The Movie set

For Randeep, Matchbox was a reunion of sorts with old friends and a chance to relive the camaraderie he enjoyed with the team during his association with the Extraction franchise. The actor posted photos on social media capturing the warmth and familiarity of these reunions.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience, he said, "Matchbox was a great excuse to catch up and hang out with my friends from the Extraction team and just make new memories .. and we got to play together a little all over again .. play it again Sam."

About Matchbox The Movie

Directed by Sam Hargrave, who is known for his work on the Extraction franchise, Matchbox The Movie draws inspiration from Mattel's iconic toy cars. The film combines action, comedy and espionage in a story centred on a group of childhood friends whose lives take an unexpected turn.

Apple TV’s synopsis for the film reads, "Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, Matchbox The Movie is an action-packed, globe-trotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world."

John Cena plays Sean, an undercover CIA agent who returns to his hometown and reconnects with his old friends. However, their reunion soon becomes dangerous when they find themselves caught up in an international pursuit that puts them on a mission to save the world.

The cast also features Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira and Corey Stoll in key roles.