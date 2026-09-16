/Pregnant Anne Hathaway spotted enjoying a morning walk in New York’s Central Park

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. As the baby’s arrival draws near, the actress was recently spotted taking a casual morning walk in New York City, accompanied by her bodyguard.

Anne Hathaway caught strolling in a park

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of Anne Hathaway strolling through Central Park in New York City. The Devil Wears Prada star appeared to be taking a morning walk ahead of her delivery, which is due soon.

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The 43-year-old actress was seen in casual attire, wearing a loose white T-shirt, black pants, a burgundy baseball cap, and sunglasses while accompanied by her bodyguard.

Ever since the clip of Hathaway went viral on social media, fans couldn’t stop gushing over her pregnancy glow. One fan wrote, "She’s so beautiful at all times." Another user jotted, "The Hollywood star kept things casual while fans couldn’t help but admire her glowing look."

Also Read: Anne Hathaway bares baby bump in chic look for Jimmy Kimmel Live

About Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is one of the most popular Hollywood actresses. Known for her immense versatility and strong performances in several projects, Hathaway has built a reputation as one of the highest-grossing actresses in Hollywood. Recently, she reprised her iconic role as Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, and also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s epic action-fantasy film, The Odyssey. As of now, Hathaway is preparing for Colleen Hoover's adaptation, Verity.

Anne Hathaway is married to Adam Shulman. He is an actor and producer. Reportedly, the actors first met in 2008, dated for four years, took their relationship to the next level, and married in a private ceremony in Big Sur, California.

In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, and later, in November 2019, they welcomed their second son, Jack.