/Phantom of the Paradise actor Gerrit Graham dies at 76

Phantom of the Paradise star Gerrit Graham has passed away at the age of 76. The actor has had a career spanning television, theatre, writing, and music. He took his last breath on September 15 in New York after suffering from lung disease.

Gerrit Graham family statement

The news about his death was shared through a statement on his Facebook page.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Gerrit Graham - a beloved father, grandfather, devoted friend, and legendary character actor. Gerrit passed away peacefully on September 15th, comforted by the presence of his two sons at his side. He is also survived by his brother Sam Graham."

Highlighting his long career, the statement added, "Gerrit worked passionately until health concerns eventually called him into retirement. He will be remembered not only for the brilliance, wit, and depth he brought to his craft, but for the love and devotion he shared with his family and friends. He is survived by his two sons, his grandchildren, and a lasting legacy of unforgettable art."

About Gerrit Graham

Graham is best known for his role as glam rocker Beef in Brian De Palma’s Phantom of the Paradise, a 1974 horror-comedy rock musical.

Beginning his on-screen career with De Palma's 1968 film Greetings, which featured Robert De Niro, he has also worked with the director in Hi, Mom! as well as Home Movies.

Graham's other films include Beware! The Blob, Demon Seed, Pretty Baby, Used Cars, National Lampoon's Class Reunion, TerrorVision, Chopping Mall, The Annihilators, This Boy's Life and Child's Play 2.

Also Read: Johnny Depp enters sculpture world inspired by childhood memory

He is widely recognised for his television appearances too. Graham's credits include Laverne & Shirley, The Wonder Years, Miami Vice, The A-Team, St. Elsewhere, The Larry Sanders Show, Seinfeld and Law & Order.

Star Trek franchise also features Graham in two different roles. He appeared as Tosk in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and later played Quinn in Star Trek: Voyager.

Besides acting, he was also a screenwriter, voice-over artist, and musician.