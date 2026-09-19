/Nicki Minaj defends her support for Donald Trump: 'Not going to ever make excuses'

Nicki Minaj is known for calling herself a "number one fan" of US President Donald Trump, and she refuses to apologise for it. The rapper recently appeared on The Ingraham Angle with host Laura Ingraham, where she discussed her involvement in the Trump administration's Million Dollar Pitch Competition.

Nicki Minaj on her relationship with Trump

Soon the discussion shifted to her relationship with Trump and the criticism she has received for supporting him.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On September 18, when Minaj was asked about her views on the president, she said, "Every time I see him or every time I see him speaking to other people, he's just himself. He's very grounded. It's easy to connect with him. It's easy to feel like he heard you. He understands you."

The rapper further added, "I just love him. I'm not going to ever make excuses for that. Because I don't know why I should."

When asked what she would say to people who criticise her, she responded, "Absolutely nothing."

Million Dollar Pitch Competition

Minaj is taking part in the Trump administration's Million Dollar Pitch Competition, where she is serving as one of the celebrity judges.

The competition is part of the Small Business Administration's Freedom 250 initiative. Five small-business finalists are competing for a share of a $1 million prize pool, with the event taking place in Washington, DC. The rapper joins entrepreneur Grant Cardone and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia on the judging panel, while actor Dean Cain serves as host.

Speaking about the competition, Minaj said, "Small business represents the heart of the country. Everyone can see themselves in these pitch ideas. And it's help to motivate other small businesses. You to give them that little extra inspiration that they needed. And to see you don't need to be a huge household name to be cognized by the president."