/No more achy breaky heart? Billy Ray Cyrus gets engaged to Elizabeth Hurley, reports

After dating for more than a year, Billy Ray Cyrus has finally popped the question to girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, as per Page Six. No official announcement has been made yet.

Country singer Cyrus and actress Hurley have been romantically linked for over a year now. Reports of their engagement come after the English actress was seen flaunting a massive diamond ring.

A source told Page Six, ‘’She’s filming ‘The ‘Burbs’; I hardly think this ring is a prop.”

Before this, Cyrus also dropped a major hint when he shared a picture with a cryptic ring emoji in an Instagram post, writing, “This is the most fertile solid ground I have stood on in a long time.”

The picture was later liked by Hurley's son, Damian.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Hurley's romance

Cyrus and Hurley first met on the film set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022. However, they reconnected in 2025 and confirmed they are dating on Easter Sunday.

Hurley shared a picture with the country singer in which they can be seen posing together after celebrating Easter during a visit to a farm. Ray can be seen kissing Elizabeth on the side of her face as they both leaned against a picket fence.

She captioned the picture, “Happy Easter ❤️”.In a recent interview on the SheerLuxe podcast, Hurley joked that they have "identical hair."

“There are a lot more similarities than you’d think. We have the same hair. Identical hair. Apart from his beard, we’re actually like twins,” she joked.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Hurley's past romance

Both Hurley and Cyrus come with a history of high-profile relationships and marriages. If the country singer marries Hurley, this will be his fourth marriage. Meanwhile, for Hurley, this will be her second.