Zayn Malik opens up on fight with ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda for the first time

Who’s washing dirty laundry in public now? Just kidding! Zayn Malik is finally opening up about his dramatic fight with ex Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid that led to the breakup of the power couple. The incident rocked the glamour world in 2021 and ended up with the two asking for joint custody of their daughter, Khai. At the time, Zayn was accused of four counts of harassment for an altercation with Yolanda Hadid, to which he pleaded “no contest”. Zayn only posted a blanket statement on social media about the episode and then remained tight-lipped about it.

Zayn opens up about the fight for the first time

Now, speaking about it in public for the first time, Zayn told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast why he pleaded “no contest” which is the equivalent of a guilty plea that does not actually admit guilt. In his defence, he said, “I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too. And that’s all I really cared about.”