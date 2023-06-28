Zayn Malik has some exciting news for fans, he's finally coming out with new music

The follow-unfollow drama between Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez has gained a lot of momentum as netizens wonder what happened between the two musicians who were earlier rumoured to be dating. Selena Gomez clarified in a video posted by a friend of hers on social media, earlier this month, that she's "single". Zayn signs record deal Hours after the 30-year-old singer archived all content from his Instagram account, it was announced that Zayn has signed a new record deal with Mercury Records. The record label is a global brand which has worked with artists like Taylor Swift and Kanye West in the past.

The "Pillowtalk" star posted a new pre-save link and a short teaser to hint at his upcoming new single as well as his fourth solo album. Zayn, who was previously signed to RCA Records, has reportedly made music that is a "major departure from the sound that defined his previous hits." pic.twitter.com/kO2AbEA316 — zayn (@zaynmalik) June 27, 2023 × According to Billboard, Zayn's new music will be released "very soon this summer" and fans have been oozing with excitement ever since. The singer posted a clip of himself revving up a bike and the video has received 16.3 million views, 2.2 million likes, and almost 70k comments within 10 hours. Zayn also surprised fans by joining TikTok and instantly received a lot of love from fans.

Fans response: 'Z4 IS COMING' Fans of the songwriter were excited as they started trending 'Z4 IS COMING' in anticipation of his fourth album. His previous albums have been Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, and Nobody is Listening. Zayn for @mercuryrecords 🎶 pic.twitter.com/w2vbaQ1xPd — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) June 27, 2023 × Tyler Arnold, president of Mercury Records said, "As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive, and spirit."

He added, "We've got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together."

The billion streams Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker is known for his exceptional vocals, unique music sense, and stellar songwriting skills since his early One Direction days. This will be Zayn's first album not under RCA Records, a label called out by fans for not making any effort to promote his music.

