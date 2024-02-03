Will Taylor Swift be able to attend the Super Bowl? This is the question that Swift's entire fandom is currently very curious about, and now even the Japan embassy has joined the bandwagon. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28, which made the teams way clear for the big game, the clan of Swifties and Chiefs are wondering whether Swift will be able to present in the stadium to support her beau. The concern has arisen due to Swift's busy schedule. The ''Lover'' is jetting off to Japan resuming her Eras Tour from February 7. While there is no concert scheduled on the day of the Super Bowl, but she will be performing a day before i.e. on Feb 10 in Tokyo, making it a little bit hectic to travel back to the country.

Will Taylor Swift be able to attend the Super Bowl match after her Tokyo gig? Japan Embassy answers



In the statement released, the Embassy has confidently made sure that Taylor will able to make it to the Super Bowl LVIII game to support the red team if she boards the flight from Tokyo on time.



In the statement, they wrote, “The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII.”



They added, “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins. We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”