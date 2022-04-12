Will Ferrell to join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.' 'Barbie'

Hollywood actor Will Ferrell will join Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ ‘Barbie’.

While Margot Robbie will be seen in the role of the world-famous fashion-forward doll, ‘Barbie’ will see Will Ferrell play the CEO of a toy company that may or may not be Mattel.

The project will also star actors like Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey and America Ferrera.

The film’s script is by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. It will be directed by Greta Gerwig.

Production is already underway on the project.

Margot Robbie is also attached to the pic as a producer via her LuckyChap banner alongside LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley. Mattel Films’ Robbie Brenner and Paddington producer David Heyman are also producing.