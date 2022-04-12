Chris Noth's character removed from season 2 of 'The Equalizer' amid sexual assault scandal 

Actor Chris Noth's character in the CBS Show 'The Equalizer' has been written off. The actor was fired from the show in December after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women.



Noth's character in the second season of the thriller faced an off-screen death.



"Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer,’ effective immediately," CBS and producers Universal Television said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time.



Noth last appeared on the episode titled 'Separated,' which aired on January 2. Viewers only learnt the fate of his character in April in an episode titled 'Pulse'.



Noth did not appear on screen but viewers of the series were informed that his character William Bishop died in a plane crash while participating in a CIA investigation.



The actor was accused of sexual assault by two women in 2021. One woman alleged that she was assaulted by a star in California in 2004 when she was 22 and needed after the incident. The other accused him of assault in New York in 2015 when she was 25.



The actor denied all the allegations but was fired from 'The Equalizer' and was kept out of the final scene in the HBO series 'And Just Like That'.



"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," a statement from the actor read. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual."



"It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," the statement further added.