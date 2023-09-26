Who was David McCallum? Scottish-born actor passes away at 90. Know his personal life & net worth

David McCallum, the Scottish-born actor and author best known for his role as a secret agent in the 1960s spy drama "The Man From U.N.C.L.E" passed away on Monday (Sept 25) at the age of 90. The actor died of natural causes in New York, United States, BBC reported.

He was recently seen playing a pathologist on the hit CBS TV programme NCIS. The company in a statement said, "David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away."

"We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David"

Here's all you need to know:

David Keith McCallum Jr was an actor, musician and author born on 19 September 1933 in Maryhill, Glasgow. He won a scholarship to Univeristy College School in London, where his parents encouraged him to pursue a career in music.

In 1964, he began doing boy voices for the BBC radio repertory company.

His early roles included an outlaw in Robbery Under Arms and junior RMS Titanic radio operator in A Night to Remember. His first American movie was Freud: The Secret Passion directed by John Huston.

Following his success, he guest starred on TV series Perry Mason and The Outer Limits.

After his death, his family called him a "true renaissance man."

"He was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS."

David McCallum Personal Life & Net Worth:

McCallum married British actress Jill Ireland in 1957 and the couple had three sons. However, the marriage lasted 10 years. Ireland married Charles Bronson, to whom McCallum had introduced her while they were filming The Great Escape (1963).

After separating from Ireland, David married Katherine Carpenter in 1967 and had a son and daughter. Both husband and wife were active in charitable organisations.

According to the Celebrity Net Worth, the Scottish actor had a net worth of $15 million.

(With inputs from agencies)

