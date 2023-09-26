Saturday Night Live could be back soon as writers return after months-long WGA strike

The first things to restart production in Hollywood post the WGA deal are the late-night shows including Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. These two sketch shows fall under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code contract, which is not a part of the guild’s current strike. This means that the cast and crew of the show have a green light to resume work once the WGA deal is finalised. The WGA deal came through on September 25 with the members calling for a break to the strike.

Meanwhile, SNL has suffered huge setbacks since the month of April. The last episode that aired before it shut down owing to the strikes was on April 15. The Writers Guild of America strike began at the start of May. The April episode featured Ana de Armas as host and Karol G as musical guest. The following scheduled episode, slated for May 6 and hosted by former cast member Pete Davidson with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, did not take place. Post the pack-up, NBC declared that it would run repeat telecasts, which has been the case up until now.

Now that the writers are back, the show will have to work out the details of the return of some cast members. Another challenge that looms large is the recruitment of hosts as the SAG-AFTRA strike still continues.

Saturday Night Live stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, and Andrew Dismukes as well as Michael Che and Colin Jost, co-anchors of Weekend Update. Featured players include James Austin Johnson, Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

