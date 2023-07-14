When Matt Damon fell into "depression" because of a film he was making

As the world waits for Christopher Nolan’s next, Oppenheimer, Matt Damon who stars in the film, can’t forget a sad phase in his life when some of his movies didn’t turn out the way he expected them to be. In an interview, Matt Damon opened up about falling into a “depression” while making an unnamed movie which he knew was “a losing effort” mid-way through production.

Matt Damon admitted, “Sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it. And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere...and you’ve inconvenienced them.

“I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, ‘What have I done?’ She just said, ‘We’re here now,’” the actor recalled. This is the film Matt Damon was talking about Matt Damon did not name the film but reports suggest that he is referring to the 2016 film, The Great Wall. Helmed by Chinese director Zhang Yimou, the movie put Matt Damon and some shoddy digital effects into a weak story. The film ultimately bombed. The monster movie also cast Pedro Pascal in the film.

Matt Damon isn’t the only actor who spoke about making mistakes in their career. In a recent interview, Robert Downey Jr. admitted that he is "happy" to be done with Marvel movies. "I regained my connection with a more purist approach to making movies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is scheduled to release in theaters on July 21.

