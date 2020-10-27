What's it going to be for James Bond film, OTT or theatrical release? Read details here

Here’s the real truth to all those rumours of the James Bond film, ‘No Time To Die’ going the OTT route.

It was earlier being rumoured that the makers have agreed for the Daniel Craig starrer James Bond film to be exploring a $600 million one-year licensing deal with an OTT platform but MGM, the studio behind the film, has now quashed all those rumours. MGM has clarified that the film is not for sale for direct digital release.

"We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film's release has been postponed until April 2021 in order to preserve the theatrical experience for moviegoers," an MGM spokesperson told variety.com.

According to several reports, several streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon and Apple, had been exploring the possibility of acquiring the film. It happened after the studio MGM and producer Barbara Broccoli decided to postpone ‘No Time To Die’ again. The film was moved from November 2020 to April 2021 due to the pandemic.

MGM has reportedly lost between $30 million and $50 million due to the delays, said sources.

Daniel Craig will be starring as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ for the fifth and last time. He started off with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006, and followed it up with ‘Quantum Of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012) and ‘Spectre’ (2015).

‘No Time To Die’ will feature Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as the new James Bond villain. It will bring back Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter.

