James Bond 'No Time to Die' may head to OTT for this whopping amount

James Bond movie 'No Time To Die' may en route towards the digital way. The next 007 movies which kept on delaying has been now pushed to next year. A new report is been popping up reveals a whopping amount of streaming sites have to pay to get 007 on OTT route.



The movie, which was supposed to be released back in April 2020 has kept on delaying due to COVID-19, and due to the postponement, MGM, the studio behind the film, lost between $30 million to $50 million, reports suggest.

Ursula Andress to Halle Berry: James Bond girls and their iconic swimsuits



As now, MGM reportedly considered the selling the rights to the digital service, after plenty of streaming giants including Apple, Netflix, and many others are kept on exploring the possibility of acquiring 'No Time to Die', rights.

From Sean Connery to Pierce Brosnan, here's a look back at Hollywood actors who have played James Bond



''The studio was said to be looking for a deal of roughly $600 million — a price tag that was deemed too rich for two of the free-spending streaming services,'' Variety reported. The movie cost around $250 million to make.



Although, the studio confirmed earlier that they will stick to the theatres no matter what, ''We do not comment on rumours. The film is not for sale. The film’s release has been postponed until April 2021 to preserve the theatrical experience for the moviegoer,'' an MGM spokesperson said.

'Dr No' to 'Casino Royale': 15 James Bond films and the books that have inspired them



'No Time to Die' is currently set to hit theatres on April 2, 2021.