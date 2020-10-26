'Enola Holmes', 'The Kissing Booth 2': How many have you seen from these most-popular movies and web shows?
Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' still topping the list: Check out the most popular Netflix shows
Extraction
Like the last time, Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' is topping the list with 99 million views. The action-packed movie delivered the biggest audience than any Netflix original movie.
The movie follows a story of a black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Bird Box
This supernatural horror 'Bird Box' is the most favourite horror flick among the Netflix viewer. The movie starring Sandra Bullock has over 89 million views. The Susanne Bier directorial is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Josh Malerman.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Spenser Confidential
Mark Wahlberg's action comedy, 'Spenser Confidential' still manages to stay at third most-watched movies with 85 million views. The movie is an adaptation of the 2013 novel Robert B. Parker's 'Wonderland' by author Ace Atkins. The movie unravels a twisted murder conspiracy when a former police detective returns to Boston's criminal underworld.
(Photograph:Twitter)
6 Underground
Ryan Reynolds' action thriller '6 Underground' takes the 4rth position of the Netflix most watched shows with 83 million views. The movie follows the story of a six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Murder Mystery
Jennifer Aniston's 'Murder Mystery' still at the 5th position with 83 million views. The comedy-mystery follows the story of a New York cop and his wife go on a European vacation to reinvigorate the spark in their marriage. A chance encounter leads to them being framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Old Guard
Charlize Theron superhero film is now one of the Netflix most watched movie, the film which was released in July garnered over 78 million views. The movie follows the story of a warrior named Andy, a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Enola Holmes
Netflix newly released 'Enola Holmes' gained over 76 million views within a month of its release. The movie follows the life of Enola Holmes, a 16-year-old detective and Sherlock Holmes' teen sister, who is on her way to find her missing mother.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Project Power
Netflix's new superhero film, 'Project Power' makes it to the top 10 with 75 million views. Directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman follows a story of a drug dealer, a police officer, and a former soldier who team up to stop the distribution of a pill that gives the user superpowers for five minutes.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Kissing Booth 2
Netflix much loved popular teen romance franchise, 'The Kissing Booth 2' takes the 9th spot with 66 million views. The movie series is based on Beth Reekles' self-published coming-of-age novel.
The film, directed and adapted by Vince Marcello, The first part of the movie was Netflix’s most rewatched movie in 2018. Despite negative reviews from critics, the series has been wildly popular among teen audiences
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Irishman
Martin Scorsese's critical acclaimed gangster drama, 'The Irishman' is still on the top 10 by gaining 64 millionviews. The drama follows Frank Sheeran as he recalls his past years' working for the crime family and his involvement with his good friend Jimmy Hoffa's disappearance in 1975.