What's brewing? Selena Gomez unfollows rumoured ex Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa

We wonder what’s brewing in the minds of Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez who went on an unfollow spree on Instagram as she unfollowed a slew of celebrities including rumoured boyfriend Zayn Malik, his ex Gigi Hadid, Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, and singer Dua Lipa (who is related to the family as she was dating Hadid sisters’ brother). While the singer and beauty mogul Selena Gomez did not say why she was unfollowing them, it was the internet sleuths that found out that she had unfollowed them all on Sunday. But it turns out that there’s no bad blood!

A source quoted in People said, "There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed, "without mentioning why Selena took this step. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty brand’s Instagram page is still following Dua Lipa. Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were linked romantically Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were rumoured to be dating after they were spotted together on a romantic date in New York City on March 23, 2023. However, she made it clear to her fans that she is single via a June 8 TikTok video. While watching a men’s soccer game, Selena shouted to the guys on the field, "I'm single!" adding, "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you soooo much."

Then in an interview that month with Vanity Fair, Selena Gomez revealed that she had let her assistant take control of her Instagram. She said, "There’d be thousands of really nice comments, but my mind goes straight to the mean one. People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.” Zayn Malik has now unfollowed Selena Gomez Meanwhile, this unfollowing spree has resulted in a response as Zayn Malik too has unfollowed the singer. He has in fact wiped his Instagram page of any posts. He has even deleted his profile picture. Fans think it has something to do with his upcoming album, which he was working on since last year. Some fans also think it has to do with Selena Gomez.

On the work front, Selena Gomez has been busy filming her upcoming movie Emilia Perez alongside Zoe Saldaña.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.