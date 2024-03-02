Wendell Pierce to play the role of Perry White in James Gunn's Superman

James Gunn's Superman is one of the highly anticipated projects, as the ace director is going to take a fresh approach to the iconic superhero. A day after announcing a new title, the makers announced that the movie has roped in actor Wendell Pierce.

Wendall, who is best known for his work on HBO’s The Wire, will play the role of Perry White, the iconic editor-in-chief of The Daily Planet in James Gunn’s movie. Pierce has joined the cast that includes David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher among others.

Who is Perry White?

Perry is a fearless editor-in-chief of the world-renowned newspaper The Daily Planet of Metropolis. He's tough and fearless, and the boss of both Superman and Lane.

The character first appeared in a Superman radio serial in 1940. So far, the character has been played by actors like Pierre Watkin in the Superman serial, Jackie Cooper in 1978's Superman movie, and Frank Langella in Superman Returns, among others.

James Gunn's Superman legacy

On Superman's birthday, James Gunn gave a few updates. Taking to his Instagram handle, Gunn revealed that Superman: Legacy is now just SUPERMAN.

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.''