Welcome spooky season with Haunted Mansion; here's when and where to watch

Disney is ready to roll out its new spooky film just in time. We are talking about the Haunted Mansion, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from October 4. Touted as a family-friendly horror film, Disney’s second live-action adaptation of its popular theme park ride is here to roll. The film stars Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson as Gabbie, who moves into a “strangely affordable” mansion in New Orleans with her son, Travis, played by Chase W. Dillon.

When the house’s haunted residents reveal themselves, Gabbie hires an astrophysicist-turned-tour guide, played by LaKeith Stanfield, a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson), and a historian (Danny DeVito) to help exorcise their home. But there is one catch to all this. If they fail to solve the mystery then the team will be “stuck here for eternity”, just like the ghosts themselves.

The Haunted Mansion also stars Hasan Minhaj, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Watch The Haunted Mansion trailer here:

Meanwhile, the Haunted Mansion and other films/shows will no longer be accessible to those who don’t have a subscription to Disney+ as the streamer is now planning to cut back on shared passwords, much like its competitor, Netflix. In Canada, Disney+ announced that it will only allow “households” access to the streamer and not those outside it. Read here for full details on this report.

