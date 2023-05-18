Watch Tom Cruise's jaw-dropping motorcycle stunt in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer

The first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is here. The film is the first of the two-part finale of the series. The story of Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt will end with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. The film has Hunt and his associates going on the most dangerous mission yet. The trailer reveals the much-talked about stunt that Cruise performed on a motorcycle. The clip reveals him jumping off a cliff at full speed into a ravine. The trailer also reveals Esai Morales as Gabriel, the film's Big Bad. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny return from earlier movies. Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, and Mark Gatiss have been cast in yet-unknown roles.

WATCH the trailer above

The iconic spy thriller film franchise began with 1996's Mission: Impossible, which was a continuation of the 1960s TV series of the same name.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One synopsis

The movie's synopsis reads, "In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."