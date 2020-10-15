Watch second trailer of Jamie Foxx starrer Disney film 'Soul'

Disney and Pixar dropped the second official trailer for their upcoming animation film ‘Soul’. The film starring Jamie Foxx in the lead is due to release this Christmas. The film has been postponed several times because of COVID-19.

In the film, Joe (Jamie’s character) can be heard saying, “Music’s all I think about, from the moment I wake up in the morning to the moment I fall asleep at night. I was born to play, it’s my reason for living.”

Joe, as we know, is stuck in a world between Earth and hell -- a breeding ground for souls-to-be. This is where they get their personalities and quirks before manifesting on Earth. Thats there Joe meets the snarky, 22, soul voiced by Tina Fey.

“Don’t worry, you can’t crush a soul here, that’s what life on Earth is for,” Fey’s 22 jokes.

The trailer goes on to follow Joe and 22 as they reflect on the musician’s existence and define what makes a life worth living. Homesick for his home world, Joe enlists 22 to help him return to his family and friends. But as they take the leap back to Earth, more trouble awaits them.

‘Soul’ will stream on Disney+ starting December 25.

Watch the trailer here: