Watch: Salma Hayek, Anthony Hopkins dance and celebrate his historic Oscar win

Salma Hayek and Anthony Hopkins are together celebrating Hopkins historic Oscar win. Hopkins created history at the age of 83 by becoming the Academy's oldest recipient in the Best Actor category, which he won for Florian Zeller's 'The Father'.



Hayek took to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of herself and the 83-year-old actor dancing after he won.



"Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins 👑 his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father," Hayek captioned the video.



The clip showed the pair dancing to 'Dance Me to the End of Love' by Leonard Cohen.

From Chloe Zhao to Daniel Kaluuya: History making wins at this year’s Oscars



Hopkins can be seen dancing by himself before Hayek comes into the frame and joins him on the floor and they end up with a sweet hug.



Watch the video below:

At this year Academy Awards, Hopkins took the trophy by beating out Chadwick Boseman, who was also up for best actor for his final film role in 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and was one of the most predicted wins of the evening.

After his shocking win, Hopkins, who didn't attend the event, released a statement. ''Very grateful to the Academy and thank you, and I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early. ‘And again thank you all very much. really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured. Thank you.'' he said.



This was Hopkins' second win for Best Actor after previously winning the award nearly 30 years ago for 'Silence of the Lambs' in 1992.