From Chloe Zhao to Daniel Kaluuya: History making wins at this year’s Oscars

‘Nomadland’ director Chloé Zhao made history at this year's Academy and becomes the first Asian and first non-white woman to win the Best Director Oscar. Chloe Zhao is only the second woman in the history of the Oscars to be named Best Director.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Youn Yuh-jung
The 'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn made history as she became the first South Korean actress ever to receive an Oscar in the Best-Supporting actress category for Lee Isaac Chung's directorial.
(Photograph:AFP)
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya is the first British non-white winner of Best Supporting actor for his incredible performance in 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
He is only the sixth non-white actor to win the award.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emerald Funnel
Emerald Fennell becomes the first woman to win the Best Original Screenplay for 'Promising Young Woman' since the category was established in its current form at the 1958 Oscars.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Anthony Hopkins
Anthony Hopkins, 83, is now the oldest person to win an acting Oscar, after winning the Best Actor for his performance in 'The Father'
It is Hopkins second Oscar, coming 29 years after he won the best actor in 1992 for 'The Silence Of The Lambs'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson
Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson become the first black women to win the hair and makeup Oscar. The pair win the golden trophy for Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, along with fellow stylist Sergio Lopez-Rivera.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Ann Roth
Ann Roth becomes the oldest woman to win an Oscar. At the age of 89, Roth, took home the prize for Best Achievement in Costume Design for the Netflix film for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.