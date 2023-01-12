WATCH: Ryan Reynolds hits back at Hugh Jackman after Wolverine star asked Oscars not to nominate him

After Hugh Jackman urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not "validate" Ryan Reynolds by nominating the song 'Good Afternoon' from Reynolds' Christmas movie 'Spirited' for an Oscar, Reynolds has responded. Jackman made the statement in a video he shared on Twitter. Validating Reynolds, Jackman had said, would make the next year of his life insufferable. Reynolds, in his own video, pretended to be the bigger man, saying, "I'm going to rise to the occasion and rise above it all and I'm going to say right now that I loved Hugh's performance in The Son. There's zero sarcasm here - no wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

"His performance as a son struggling with his relationship with his dad and his father, it's literally one of the best of his entire career and his career is very impressive already. He's already nominated for a Golden Globe so I humbly submit Hugh for your consideration," he added. Yes, it was suspicious. And indeed, when the phone from which he was recording the video dropped, we could hear him mutter, "Wolverine and Deadpool. Who is he kidding? Not on your life chappy."

But don’t get me wrong … pic.twitter.com/8ymOYUOq9m — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) January 4, 2023

This refers to Jackman earlier saying that the third 'Deadpool' movie, which will bring back Jackman's Wolverine, will not be titled 'Deadpool 3'. Instead it will be something like 'Wolverine and Deadpool'. But clearly, Reynolds is not willing.

'Deadpool 3' promises to be a game-changer for MCU and Disney, even apart from being a crossover between Deadpool and Wolverine. Disney brand has an audience made up of mostly families and young children and thus the TV and movies they expect to see are also thus family-friendly. But the 'Deadpool' films are of course anything but family-friendly. They feature sex, gratuitous violence, and of course foul language as one other name for Deadpool is Merc with a Mouth. We do know that it will be the first R-Rated MCU movie ever.

Shawn Levy, who directed Reynolds in 'Free Guy' and 'The Adam Project', will helm 'Deadpool 3'. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have penned the script.