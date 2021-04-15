Watch 'Fast & Furious 9' new trailer: You've got to choose between Vin Diesel, John Cena

‘Fast & Furious 9’ new trailer is out and you’ve got to choose between John Cena and Vin Diesel.

Action-packed, the film is much like its predecessors from the franchise.

The trailer opens up with John Cena playing arch-enemy of Vin Diesel. Charlize Theron is reprising her role of cyber-terrorist Cipher and Helen Mirren is playing Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s character Deckard Shaw. Michelle Rodriguez returns as Letty and Jordana Brewster is back as Mia Toretto.

Watch the new trailer of Fast and Furious 9 here:

‘Fast & Furious 9’ is helmed by Justin Lin.

As for its release date, the film was set for May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The new release date of the film is July 8.