Watch: Bridgerton season 2 trailer drops on Valentine's Day

Lady Whistledown has her hands tighter around every gossip with the return of Bridgerton season 2. In the first teaser for the upcoming second season of hit romance drama Bridgerton, Lady asks, “Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?"

The trailer was released today to mark Valentine's Day.

Narrated by Lady Whistledown who is “honing my skills, sharpening my knives”, teaser gives you a quick recap of sorts of season 1 of Bridgerton and then brings you to a new group of debutantes getting introduced to the Queen as they enter the marriage market.

Anthony Bridgerton is seen romancing Edwina Sharma while exchanging intense glances with her sister Kate.

The teaser ends with a reference to the big reveal at the end of Season 1, with Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) seen writing and uttering the lines of her newsletter as Julie Andrews’ Lady Whistledown reads it.