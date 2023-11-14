LIVE TV
WATCH | The Garfield movie trailer teases Chris Pratt's hilarious heist adventure

Updated: Nov 14, 2023

The Garfield Movie will be released on May 24, 2024. Photograph:(Others)

The first glimpse of Sony's upcoming film, The Garfield Movie, is here with a trailer showcasing Chris Pratt's standout voice performance as the lasagna-loving feline. 

The first trailer for Sony's forthcoming film, The Garfield Movie, has been released. Helmed by Mark Dindal and scripted by Paul A. Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds, the movie draws inspiration from Jim Davis' comic strip Garfield. Chris Pratt lends his voice to the central character, the cat with a penchant for lasagna and a disdain for Mondays.

Despite initial reservations about Pratt's vocal performance, the trailer hints at a dynamic and entertaining chemistry among the characters. Samuel L Jackson's contribution as the street-smart Vic adds an extra layer of intrigue to the storyline, promising a fresh perspective on Garfield's world.

Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillén, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang have also lent their voices.

The Garfield Movie's official synopsis reads, "Garfield (voiced by Chris Pratt), the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father – scruffy street cat Vic (voiced by Samuel L. Jackson) – Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist."

The Garfield Movie will be released on May 24, 2024.
 

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

