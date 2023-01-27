WATCH | Succession season 4 trailer: It's all out war among the Roys!

A teaser trailer for the fourth season of Succession is here. The HBO show presents the tensions around the titular succession after Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the Roys and the owner of media conglomerate Waystar Roycom, announced he will be stepping down due to ill health. Only for him to get better and reassume the role and sow division among his kids to manipulate them. He appeared to leech off energy from his adversaries. And by the end of the third season, the kids have united against their father. And this time, the severance may be more permanent. They know they screwed up by moving against him in the finale. You can see the latest trailer here.