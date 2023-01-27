WATCH | Succession season 4 trailer: It's all out war among the Roys!
The highly-anticipated fourth season of Succession has released its teaser trailer. The HBO series follows the drama surrounding the Roy family, led by patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), as they compete for control of their media conglomerate, Waystar Roycom.
A teaser trailer for the fourth season of Succession is here. The HBO show presents the tensions around the titular succession after Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of the Roys and the owner of media conglomerate Waystar Roycom, announced he will be stepping down due to ill health. Only for him to get better and reassume the role and sow division among his kids to manipulate them. He appeared to leech off energy from his adversaries. And by the end of the third season, the kids have united against their father. And this time, the severance may be more permanent. They know they screwed up by moving against him in the finale. You can see the latest trailer here.
They also find comfort in uniting for once against their bullying father. It is, of course, anybody's guess whether this fragile Rebel Alliance will hold as they all want power and they seem to mind sharing. And this disunity is what Logan, likely, is going to exploit.
Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook return as the Roy would-be heirs Kendall, Roman, and Siobhan, respectively. Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, Hiam Abbass, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, e Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, J. Smith-Cameron, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens and Rob Yang also star.
Macfadyen recently won a well-deserving Emmy for his performance.
Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson join the cast of the show this season.
Succession season 4 premieres on March 26 on HBO Max.
