Vin Diesel not a part of 'Avatar' sequels: 'People took that out of context'

After reports claiming Vin Diesel is a part of 'Avatar' franchise's cast, it has come to light that the said reports were false. Despite the fact that the concept of the family is a huge part of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and well-documented regard for the word in the Diesel-headlined 'Fast & Furious' franchise, the actor is not, in fact, a part of any of 'Avatar' sequels. It all began when Diesel shared an Instagram video from the set of 'Avatar' sequels in 2019, which featured the progenitor of the franchise James Cameron himself. But as it turns out, Diesel is just a fan.

Jon Landau told Empire magazine, "Vin was a fan. He came in, visited the set one day to see what we were doing and people took that out of context.”

Meanwhile, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is currently ruling the box office, more than a month after its release. Until now, the James Cameron directorial has grossed $1.928 billion dollars. It surpassed $1.921 billion dollars of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', becoming the biggest pandemic hit.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.

Wion gave 'Avatar The Way of Water' a mixed critical review. It read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls. "