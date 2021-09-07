'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' prepones release date, will now come out on October 1

After much to-and-fro for Sony’s ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, the Tom Hardy flick is finally keeping its October date and earlier than scheduled for. It was earlier supposed to release on October 15 but has now been shifted to an earlier date of october 1.

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ will screen in 3D, PLF and take over all the Imax screens.

Industry insiders predicted a tight fight between Venom 2 and Miramax’s ‘Halloween Kills’ had the former kept its October 15 date.

Among other releases for Sony, the studio had ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ on the first weekend of October, but opted to sell it to Amazon for a reported $100M given the forecasted uneasiness of family audiences. Also Hotel Transylvania 4 was up against MGM/United Artists Releasing ‘Addams Family 2’ on October 1. Also opening on Oct. 1 is New Line’s Sopranos prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ which will also be day-and-date on HBO Max.

The other big releases for October 2021 are ‘No Time to Die’ on October 8,’ Halloween Kills' on October 15, Warner Bros./Legendary/HBO Max’s critically acclaimed ‘Dune’ on October 22 and Focus Features’ Edgar Wright movie ‘Last Night in Soho’ on October 29.

