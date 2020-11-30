UK government wants Netflix to tell viewers if 'The Crown' is fact or fiction

While the latest episode of ‘The Crown’ that is streaming on Netflix has piqued interest of people in the history of British monarchy, there have been a few instances where the makers have been called out for “distorting facts”. From royal biographers calling out the portrayal of the British Queen to Australian channelc clarifying that they never called her a “pig”, the demand for calling the Netflix show “a work of fiction” has risen drastically.

In the most recent example, Britain’c culture minister thinks that Netflix’s TV show ‘The Crown’ should come with a disclaimer: It’s a work of fiction. Read 'The Crown' season 4 review here.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said, “It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction. So as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

Oliver Dowden is expected to write to Netflix this week to express his view.

Such questions did not arise during the earlier seasons of the show as ‘The Crown’ made its grand debut in 2016 and traces the long reign of Queen Elizabeth II, which began in 1952.

Meanwhile, Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has also said the show should carry a notice that “this isn’t true but it is based around some real events.” He said, “I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair.”