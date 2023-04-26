Trolls boycott Aquaman 2 after Amber Heard's presence confirmed in DC movie

Trolls in the DC fandom on Twitter are angry after it emerged that Amber Heard was not axed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as they had believed. So they are doing what they do best: boycotting the movie. The social media site is riddled with tweeters saying they are boycotting the Jason Momoa-starrer and are also urging others to do the same. The reason? It was rumoured that Heard had been removed from the movie by Warner Bros after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. Now, the first look from Aquaman 2 was screened at CinemaCon and those who saw it reported that Heard is very much present in the movie.

Even Heard herself had said during the court proceedings that she may be out of the DC movie. "They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," she said.