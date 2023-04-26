Trolls boycott Aquaman 2 after Amber Heard's presence confirmed in DC movie
Many fans of the DC universe on Twitter are upset after it was revealed that Amber Heard has not been removed from the upcoming Aquaman sequel, as they had believed.
Trolls in the DC fandom on Twitter are angry after it emerged that Amber Heard was not axed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as they had believed. So they are doing what they do best: boycotting the movie. The social media site is riddled with tweeters saying they are boycotting the Jason Momoa-starrer and are also urging others to do the same. The reason? It was rumoured that Heard had been removed from the movie by Warner Bros after she lost a defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. Now, the first look from Aquaman 2 was screened at CinemaCon and those who saw it reported that Heard is very much present in the movie.
Even Heard herself had said during the court proceedings that she may be out of the DC movie. "They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," she said.
Clearly, she was being pessimistic.
Depp was the winner of the defamation trial, which was held at Fairfax, Virginia. He had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.
The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.
