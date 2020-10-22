Top 5 Hollywood news today: Sophia Loren returns to films, Matthew McConaughey reveals his troubled past

Iconic film star Sophia Loren has returned to films. The trailer of her new film 'The Life Ahead' was released on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jared Letto will reprise his role as Joker in 'Justice League'.



Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen



American actor and the author of 'Greenlights', Matthew McConaughey, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years in his new memoir. As per the news agency, the memoir released on Tuesday, follows the story of the life of 50-year-old McConaughey through moments he describes as green, yellow or red lights, incidents that prompted him to advance, pause or stop.



In pics: Tom Cruise performs water stunts in 'Mission: Impossible 7'



Tom Cruise has been shooting for the next installment of Mission Impossible as the actor was recently seen in a viral video in which he is performing some crazy stunts.

Jared Leto confirmed to play Joker in Zack Snyder's 'Justice League'



More updates on the front of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ as actor Jared Leto has now been roped to play the classic DC villain, the Joker. Jared Leto, has earlier played Joker in 2016’s ‘Suicide Squad’.



Acting icon Sophia Loren returns to films with Netflix's 'The Life Ahead', watch trailer



That’s a comeback most actors would hope for. Italian acting icon Sophia Loren is returning to films this season with netflix foreign drama ‘The Life Ahead’ and it is already pegged to become Oscar favourite.



Ellen DeGeneres surprises fans with a new look



Ellen DeGeneres debuted a new look on the latest episode of ‘The Ellen Show’. We usually remember Ellen with her trademark hairstyle but seems like she wanted to turn a new leaf with the new episodes of the show. The famous host is returning to TV after scandal hit the show with allegations of toxic workplace surfacing and Ellen having to apologise for them.



