Ellen DeGeneres surprises fans with a new look, check out pics here

Ellen DeGeneres debuted a new look on the latest episode of ‘The Ellen Show’.

We usually remember Ellen with her trademark hairstyle but seems like she wanted to turn a new leaf with the new episodes of the show. The famous host is returning to TV after scandal hit the show with allegations of toxic workplace surfacing and Ellen having to apologise for them.

Check out the new pics:

After the scandal, the ratings dropped a massive 38 per cent as compared to last year during the September premiere week, according to stats by Nielsen.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia are currently selling their latest home, asking $56 million for a four-bedroom house they only bought last year. The house in Montecito (where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently also bought a luxury home) cost $37 million when the couple bought it last year.